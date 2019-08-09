An Incredible Life-Sized Statue of an Asian Elephant Made Out of Community Sourced Recycled Tires

Nashville artist Alex Lockwood of Elephant Gallery created an absolutely incredible life-sized sculpture of an Asian elephant out of recycled tires. The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee hosted a drive to collect used tires from the local community. This wonderful rubber pachyderm was revealed on World Elephant Day 2017 and sits in front of the Elephant Discovery Center at the Sanctuary.

The statue was created to spark interest in both elephant and ecological concerns.

The Sanctuary is committed to environmental conservation, both locally and globally, for the benefit of elephants and all living beings…We hope that repurposing tires into this life-sized elephant will spark an interest among visitors to learn more about elephants and will connect them to The Sanctuary’s mission of local and global environmental sustainability and conservation.

photo via The Elephant Sanctuary