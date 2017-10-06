Residents of a Retirement Community Talk About Life Before and After Smartphones and the Internet

Can you imagine what life was like before smartphones and the internet? Or what old people think of tinder and selfies? Well, we decided to find out. We met with residents of a retirement community to learn more about their way of life, and if their values differ from ours in this modern digital world.

Prolific filmmaker and storyteller Gary Turk visited a retirement community in the seaside town of Seaford, East Sussex UK to speak with residents about how they lived before the advent of such computer technology as the internet, mobile phones and selfies. While each of the residents first lamented the loss of personal interaction, they each spoke about how much their devices connected them with the world, particularly during difficult times. Despite the insertion of technology into their lives, however, none of their closely held values changed in any way.

