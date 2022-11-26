Unique Earrings With Tiny Bubble Levels Attached

Cameron Petitte of Level Headed has created a unique set of earrings featuring tiny dangling bubble levels. While these earrings can’t actually help the wearer keep their balance, they could be a good indicator of the need to stay on an even keel. The earrings come in two sizes and are made out of surgical steel.

evel earrings. fun and functional for those who need balance. we took a professional grade level, added surgical-grade stainless steel curb chains attached to a secure, hypoallergenic steel hoop lock.

via eccö archive