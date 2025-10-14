Maternal Lynx Who Was Rescued From a Fur Farm Helps to Raise Kittens, Puppies, and Bear Cubs

A beautifully maternal lynx named Lena, rescued from a fur farm at a very young age, has defied expectations and her own innate killer instincts to raise kittens (domestic and wild), puppies, and even bear cubs in the most gentle way possible. It seems that because Lena was shown love at an early age, she was able to pay it forward to other animals who needed comforting.

Lena began caring for other animals — first two bear cubs, then five Alaskan Malamute puppies, and later, boxes of abandoned kittens left at the zoo gates. She groomed them, protected them, and raised them as if they were her own. Even two wild Amur forest cats, at first frightened and hostile, learned to trust her gentle paws.

