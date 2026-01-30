A Suburban Neighborhood Descends Into Darkly Surreal Chaos After a Lemonade Stand Mysteriously Appears

“LEMON-AID” by Sumner McMurtry is a darkly surreal short film that starts off innocently with a thirsty runner in a suburban neighborhood who stops at a random lemonade stand that seemed to appear out of nowhere. With no one around, the jogger drinks the entire pitcher and falls to the ground and a bunch of lemon-headed creatures carry him off. From there, more deadly chaos ensues.

When a seemingly innocent lemonade stand materializes in a suburban front yard, the once tranquil neighborhood descends into chaos as mysterious and unsettling events unfold.

via The Awesomer