Building an Automatic LEGO Waffle Factory

Brick Machines created an ingenious LEGO Waffle Factory that mixes up the batter before sending it to a waffle iron, where it is cooked and flipped. The finished waffle is then plated, where syrup is automatically dispensed. The machine was built with a combination of standard pieces, electronics, and 3D printed parts.

Building a LEGO® Waffle Factory was super fun…and delicious! It took lots of awesome LEGO® parts, 3D printed parts, and extra electronics! …It has LEGO® Technic and LEGO® Mindstorms parts that allow this machine to work all by itself. This LEGO® Technic MOC integrates many other items to create this really fun, functional, LEGO® machine.