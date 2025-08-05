Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Vehicles to Scale Increasingly Taller Walls

The engineer behind Brick Technology built a series of remote controlled LEGO machines to scale increasingly taller LEGO walls. Like his other machines, the vehicles became increasingly more complex as the wall grew higher.

?In this obstacle challenge, I build a series of remote-controlled LEGO vehicles designed to climb over walls. Each vehicle must be able to drive both before and after climbing the wall. As the wall gets taller, the vehicles become more complex. None of the vehicles have steering.