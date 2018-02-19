Luke Skywalker’s Grizzly ‘Burning Homestead’ Scene From Star Wars: A New Hope Recreated Using LEGO

Seattle artist and humorist Iain Heath (a.k.a. “Ochre Jelly“) recreated Luke Skywalker‘s grizzly “Burning Homestead” scene from Star Wars: A New Hope using LEGO. Heath’s full series of photos are available to view on Flickr.
By now we’ve seen almost every scene from the Star Wars franchise meticulously and repeatedly recreated as a LEGO diorama, except for one… When Luke receives the Empire’s calling card, in the form of the still-smoking remains of his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in A New Hope. So I thought I’d rectify this glaring oversight by the LEGO community! (read more)