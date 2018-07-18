Laughing Squid

LEGO Unveils Their James Bond ‘Goldfinger’ Aston Martin DB5 Featuring a Working Ejector Seat

LEGO has announced that they will be releasing a new LEGO 10262 James Bond Aston Martin DB5 reproduction kit in August 2018 (though LEGO VIP‘s can purchase earlier). Like other vehicle reproduction kits, this iconic set is part of the LEGO Creator Expert series and contains everything to recreate the iconic Goldfinger vehicle inside and out; with functioning miniature gadgets such as a radar tracker, car door telephone, passenger seat ejector, revolving number plates, wheel-mounted tire scythes, rear-window bulletproof screen and front wing machine guns.

Get a license to build with the awesome LEGO® Creator Expert 10262 James Bond™ Aston Martin DB5. This impressive replica model captures the elegance and timeless sophistication of Agent 007’s iconic 1964 sports car, and comes with a wealth of authentic details and functioning gadgetry. …The exterior of the car, painted in Silver Birch just like the original, features the smooth curves and sleek edges of the original Aston Martin DB5 and includes key details including sloped headlamps and drum lacquered silver front and rear bumpers. The moulded silver wire wheel rim inserts also feature the iconic Aston Martin wings that match the wings on the front and rear of the car. Pop open the bonnet to find a detailed six cylinder engine…

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Headlight

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Hood

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Open Door

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Retractable Roof

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Front Driver Side

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Front Driver Side

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Front View

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Steering Column

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Taillights

2018 LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Tyres

images via LEGO Press Release



