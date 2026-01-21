Engineer Builds Increasingly Complex LEGO Cars to Safely Drive Through Increasingly Larger Loops

The engineer behind Brick Technology built a series of remote-controlled LEGO cars with a “responsible dad” traveling with a young child in the front seat that could “safely” drive through increasingly larger 3D printed vertical loops in the “road”. Like his other machines, the vehicles became increasingly more complex as the loops grew larger. Despite the engineer’s best efforts, this experiment was only successful part of the time.

The starting position of the cars is always the same, so the challenge becomes harder in each round. To survive the bigger loops, the LEGO cars must accelerate faster and faster. At some point, grip, power, and physics reach their limits, and parts start to fail.