Oversized LEGO Brick Crocs Clogs You Can Wear

image via LEGO

LEGO partnered with Crocs to release a kit to build a wonderfully oversized brick clogs that you can wear when completed. The clogs are made out of the same material as Crocs and feature a LEGO stud design on top and LEGO stamped straps.

The LEGO Brick Clog has landed, inspiring you to embrace the playfulness of 2 epic brands. ….topped with 4 logo-stamped studs and a branded patch, these teen kids’ clogs feature a pivotable heel strap for a more secure fit and a faux anti-stud sole …Constructed with innovative Croslite™ material, this pair of red Crocs clogs are easy to clean and quick to dry.

A LEGO Minifigure Is Also Included With the Kit

Accompanying this unique pair of collector clogs is a LEGO minifigure with 4 pairs of their own LEGO Brick Clogs. Think of them as your partner for anywhere your creativity takes you.

via Neatorama