Man Attempts to Learn to Play the Bagpipes in an Hour

Scottish producer Stuart Smillie of Great Big Story traveled from London to Edinburgh, Scotland to learn how to play the bagpipes in an hour while properly outfitted in a kilt. He first visited Killberry Bagpipes, the last shop in Scotland that makes bagpipes by hand, to learn how to play the instrument for Burns Night. His teacher was Andrew Coulter, a talented piper.

From bagpipes to kilts and tartans, we traveled to Edinburgh in preparation for Burns night to explore one of Scotland’s most iconic instruments: the bagpipes.

Smillie then went next door to Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers (both businesses owned by the same person), where he was fitted in a custom kilt that reflected his family tartan. Stuart then headed out to the street to play what he learned. After a few unsuccessful tries, he handed the pipes over to the more experienced Coulter, who played the instrument flawlessly.