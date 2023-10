The Leaning Pole of Philadelphia

While visiting Philadelphia, Lori and I came across some creative street art in the form of a parking pole/post (bollard) on a sidewalk that was leaning at an angle and painted to look like Italy’s famous Leaning Tower of Pisa. It’s located in Society Hill at the corner of S 5th Street and Gaskill Street next to the chocolate shop Aurora Grace.

This wonderful street art has been around for a while. Here’s a photo by Streets Dept in 2013.