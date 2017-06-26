Laughing Squid

Kid Turns Into a Supervillain After Picking Up His Grandpa’s Leaf Blower

West Virginia YouTuber and voice actor MakoTitan released a video of his son picking up his grandpa’s leaf blower, turning it on, and instantly turning into a crazed supervillain who wants to blast everything with air.

Kid Turns Into a Supervillain After Trying His Grandpa's Leaf Blower

