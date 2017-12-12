Laughing Squid

The Cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions About Themselves

The cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi sat down with Wired to answer the web’s most searched questions about the themselves and their Star Wars characters during an Autocomplete Interview. The Last Jedi will force push its way into theaters on December 15th, 2017.

Despite seven (going on eight) movies and myriad books, comics, and animated series, there are still a lot of unknown mysteries when it comes to the Jedi of the Star Wars universe. The Force-sensitive folks are so fascinatingly unknowable that people are constantly asking the internet for explanations for their many secrets. (read more)

