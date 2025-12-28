Jazz Keyboardist Learns to Play Deep Purple’s ‘Highway Star’ in Two Hours After Hearing It for the First Time

Musician Kevin Castro of Pianote invited legendary jazz keyboardist Larry Goldings to his studio to see if he could learn a song outside of his comfort zone in as little time as possible. The song was “Highway Star” by Deep Purple, and Goldings learned to play it in just a little over two hours after hearing it for the first time.

