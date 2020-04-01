Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Larry David Tells People Not to Be Idiots and to Stay at Home to Protect Older People From Coronavirus

by on

The ever-forthright Larry David, who was sitting comfortably in his home, quite emphatically stated those who choose not to implement social distancing to rethink their actions. He told them instead, to take this “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to just stay home and watch television. This will help older Californians like him, and other vulnerable populations, stay safe from contracting Coronavirus.

I basically want to address the idiots out there. You know who you are. You’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close. It’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me, well not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you…The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house.

Brenan noted that David has always embraced social distancing long before this horrific virus arrived.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved