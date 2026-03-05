Langur Monkey Makes Perilous Climb Up Sheer Mountain Face to Save Her Baby From Rival Males

In a remarkable clip from the PBS series Parenthood: Jungles, a white-headed langur monkey mother made a perilous climb up an incredibly sheer mountain face in Southern China to protect her baby from rival males who wish them harm.

Rival males bring danger to langur families, forcing mothers to flee with their infants to steep, unforgiving cliffs. These white-headed langurs are among the rarest primates on Earth, found only in a small region of southern China.