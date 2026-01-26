An Incredible Animated Interpretation of Genesis’ 1974 Double Album ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’

New York City artist Nathaniel Barlam created an incredible animated interpretation of the entire 1974 Genesis double album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, cleverly illustrating the band’s mythical lyrics in a way that brings each song and Rael’s ongoing story to life. Barlam spent over 2 years working on this incredible animation.

The work was done between April of 2017 and December of 2019, with breaks to work on interpolation comics and other projects.