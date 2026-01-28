Lady Gaga Honors Mister Rogers With a Heartfelt Super Bowl 2026 Cover of ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

The incredibly talented Lady Gaga paid tribute to Mister Rogers with a gorgeous cover of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” in a heartfelt Super Bowl LX ad for Rocket and Redfin.

Super Bowl 2026, we’re reimagining Mister Rogers’ iconic song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” with the incomparable Lady Gaga.

This short behind-the-scenes performance, which took place at Shangri-La Music Studio in Malibu, recalls Mister Rogers’ message about kindness and community.

Join us behind the scenes at Shangri-La Studios, to witness the creation of this modern classic and its vital message on the importance of kindness, compassion and community.