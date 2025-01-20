The Unsettling Ordeal of a ‘Kitty Transplant’, Moving a Sleeping Cat From One Place to Another

Video creator Abram Engle quite amusingly depicted the unsettling ordeal of moving a sleeping feline from one room to another in an operation known as a “kitty transplant”. His handsome orange cat Kurt played the patient.

The only option I know of is a kitty transplant what is that it’s where you you pick up the cat exactly how they’re laying and you put them where you want them to lay. Only problem is I’ve only seen it work like 5% of the time it’s a very low success rate.