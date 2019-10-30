Kitten Reacts Intensely While Watching Horror Films

In 2016, a little cat with very big eyes named Togepi sat on the carpet in front of the television while a horror film (most likely Psycho) was playing and offered up an incredibly intense visceral and physical reaction to whatever was happening on the small screen. This was not the first time this kitty has done this, nor would it be the last. According to Togepi’s human, this little girl loves being scared.

Togepi is an horror addict.

Togepi was rescued from a car engine block, was adopted out and then rejoined the Happy Cat Family in 2015.

I named her Togepi from the series Pokemon, because in Pokemon, Togepi grows in an egg and when the egg hatches, she thinks the first person she sees is her mother. She was just like that when I carried her in my backpack. I fostered her for a couple days then a nice guy adopted her. After 2 months, Togepi came back to me because of personal issues. She didn’t have any problem with fitting into the tabby family.

Thanks Chip Beale!