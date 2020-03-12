Kitten Soundly Sleeps on Her Back in a Potted Plant

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A tiny kitten named Helen climbed into a potted plant and promptly fell asleep on her back. The little feline was stretched out with her front paws astride her adorable body, prompting her human Hanieh to exclaim “Who sleeps like that?”.

So many viewers of the video expressed concern about Helen that Hanieh put out a second video explaining that this is the way her kitten sleeps.