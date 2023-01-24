Little Kitten Is Mesmerized by Nonna’s ‘Italian Hands’

An adorable ginger kitten who was sitting on the lap of an Italian grandmother became mesmerized by the movement of her hands as she was talking. Every time Nonna’s hands came close, the kitten reached out as if to say, “pet me”.

When your Nonna comes to visit and accidentally entertains your kitten with her Italian hands.

The kitten’s human Annette rescued the kitten, littermates, and mother in October 2022 from an area where people dump cats.

One of five kittens I rescued last week from a cat-dumping area. (I also trapped their mum)