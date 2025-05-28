Devoted Kitten Keeps His Baby Human Safe by Staying Really Close to Her at All Times

A very devoted kitten named Sushi was so enamored with the baby girl (Xiomara) his human Mandie brought home, that he moved into her crib, cuddled with her and slept beside her all the time.

He really attached to my daughter super quick and she was just completely okay with him He spends more time with her than he does with me…Once he learned how to get up to the crib he just wanted to sleep with her all the time.

One day, Mandie noticed that Sushi kept putting his head on the baby’s chest, indicating something was wrong. When Mandie took Xiomara to the doctor, she learned that her daughter had an upper respiratory infection and had to be hospitalized.

He was just super clingy to the point where he would just always lay on her chest. And they come to find out she had an upper respiratory infection. I was more shocked that he noticed before I did.

When they returned, Sushi went back to being a “Velcro kitten” and has stayed that way since.

When I brought her back from the hospital they were just inseparable Like he did not want to leave her side