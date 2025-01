Woman Turns Plastic Container Into a Boat for Kitten Who Wants to Join Her in the Bath

Equine behavior specialist Shelby Dennis of Milestone Equestrian made a plastic container “boat” for her orange tabby kitten so that he can join her safely while she’s in the bath, as his previous attempts to do so landed him on hot water.

POV: When your kitten has fallen into the bath 3 times trying to get in with you, so you give him a boat.