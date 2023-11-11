Kingfisher Dad Repeatedly Returns to Nest to Encourage His Chicks to Fly

Wildlife artist Robert E Fuller documented the heartwarming sight of a dedicated and very patient kingfisher father repeatedly returning to the nest to encourage each of his seven chicks to fly. The clever dad used a variety of tricks and temptations to get the wary chicks to make their first flight, including food, playful shoves, and all out demonstrations.

One by one all seven kingfisher chicks fledge the nest. Watch as the male kingfisher encourages them out with the temptation of food. To get it they have to follow him out of the nest!