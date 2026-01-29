Young Musicians Perform an Incredible Cover of ‘Fade Into You’ by Mazzy Star

Young musicians from the O’Keefe Music Foundation in Lebanon, Ohio performed an incredible cover of the 1993 Mazzy Star song “Fade Into You”. The band included kids of varying ages playing variety of instruments of both the electric and acoustic types

Drums/Carter Hollowell / age 8 Glockenspiel / Brackston Applegate / Age 9 Pump Organ / Nolan Manning / Age 9 Bass / Fuzz / Age 10 / Lead Vocals / Veronica Seibert / Age 11 Tambourine / K8 / Age 12 Backup Vocals and Shaker / Jackson Manning / Age 12 Modular Synth / LondonRose Sellars / Age 11 / Vibraphone / Izzie Owens / Age 13 Keyboard 1 / Brianna Montante / Age 13 Keyboard 2 / Ainsley D / Age 14 Acoustic Guitar / Nathan Purdy / Age 14 Djembe / Brendan Montante / Age 15 Slide Guitar / Josh Hood / Age 15 /

The O’Keefe Music Foundation is a free service for musicians under the age of 18 who apply.

OMF is a non-profit music organization based in Ohio, USA, with a mission to provide high quality music education to any child in the world for FREE! Why? Because art gives voice to our dreams and live music performance is becoming a dying art.

