Over 90 Kids Build an Abandoned Space Salvage Station in the Woods of New Hampshire

Salvage Station No. 8

Over 90 kids teamed up with artist Shing Yin Khor (a.k.a. “sawdustbear“) deep in the woods of New Hampshire at Beam Camp to build Salvage Station No. 8, an incredible abandoned space salvage station. The immersive installation was brought to life to “create a sci-fi narrative of an abandoned space salvage station lost in the woods.”

Campers ages 10-18 built the station using fabrication skills they learned at camp, including scenic carpentry and painting, interactive electronics, plaster casting and more. Youth crafted finely-detailed props, including intergalactic specimens, faux space gear and an old-fashioned bulletin board for note-swapping among space travelers. Kids incorporated storytelling and theater to present the otherworldly piece to the outside world. (read more)

images via Beam Camp Project 2017

via Bored Panda

