Over 90 Kids Build an Abandoned Space Salvage Station in the Woods of New Hampshire

Campers ages 10-18 built the station using fabrication skills they learned at camp, including scenic carpentry and painting, interactive electronics, plaster casting and more. Youth crafted finely-detailed props, including intergalactic specimens, faux space gear and an old-fashioned bulletin board for note-swapping among space travelers. Kids incorporated storytelling and theater to present the otherworldly piece to the outside world. ( read more )

Over 90 kids teamed up with artist Shing Yin Khor (a.k.a. “ sawdustbear “) deep in the woods of New Hampshire at Beam Camp to build Salvage Station No. 8 , an incredible abandoned space salvage station. The immersive installation was brought to life to “create a sci-fi narrative of an abandoned space salvage station lost in the woods.”

