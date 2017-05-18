Laughing Squid

Kevin Costner Talks About What He’ll Miss When He’s Dead in an Animated Interview From 2012

In a rather frank episode of the animated series “What I Learned” by Quoted Studios, actor and musician Kevin Costner opened up to Esquire writer-at-large Cal Fussman in 2012 about making choices, working hard and the things he’ll miss when he’s dead.

You know when I die, I’m gonna miss a lot of the great books that are written and I’m gonna miss a lot of the great music that I’ll never hear, and I’m gonna miss seeing my children’s children. That’s what I know for sure, but what I know, who cares?

