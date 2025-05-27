Kermit the Frog Gives Inspiring Commencement Speech to the Graduating Class of the University of Maryland

Kermit the Frog gave a truly inspiring commencement speech to the 2025 graduating class of the University of Maryland, noting that his creator Jim Henson and wife Jane were both alumni of the school and fans of the Maryland Terrapins. Kermit encouraged the students to find their own people and compared it to his experiences on The Muppet Show

Now there is no guarantee that the show is always good or that it’ll go off without a hitch or it doesn’t have its hecklers. But the show must go on and if you’re with your people then you won’t have to do it alone. Because life is not a solo act. No it’s not.It’s a big messy delightful ensemble piece especially when you’re with your people. These are friends that you might have for your whole life and there will be many others to collect along the way.

Kermit also emphasized the importance of being good to one another as they move forward.

So as you prepare to take this big leap into real life here’s a little advice if you’re willing to listen to a frog. Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side because life is better when we leap together …Because if I know anything it’s important to stay connected to your loved ones, stay connected to your friends, and most of all stay connected to your dreams. No matter how big, no matter how impossible they seem, the truth is dreams are how we figure out where we want to go.