A Massive Mashup of Multiple Artists Jamming to KC and the Sunshine Band’s ‘That’s The Way I Like It’

To memorialize his tour with KC and the Sunshine Band (KCSB) in 2023, the talented and award-winning DJ Cummerbund created a massive 14 minute mashup featuring a huge number of musical artists jamming to the classic KCSB disco song “That’s the Way I Like It”.

It was an immense honor to share the stage on the road in 2022/2023 with K.C. and his amazing Sunshine Band. It made me think…what if EVERYBODY joined The Sunshine Band? I made some calls and the rest is history.