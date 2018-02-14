Ozark, Missouri mother Michelle Blackmann McNew captured slow motion footage of her teenage son, Dylan McNew, jumping onto his friend’s ice-covered trampoline . The ice instantly shattered and then gathered in the center of the trampoline.

