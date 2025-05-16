John Williams ‘Hears a Shark’ While Listening to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 Being Played

While legendary film composer John Williams was sitting down for an interview, musician Sarah Willis, who was conducting the interview, performed “Symphony No. 7” by Beethoven on French horn. As she was nearing a certain part, Williams exclaimed, “I hear a shark”. He then let her know that the theme for Jaws must have been influenced by that piece.

