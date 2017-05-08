John Oliver Explains Why Net Neutrality Is Important to Anyone Who Wants Equal Access to Information

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The hilariously outspoken John Oliver of Last Week Tonight explained in an understandable way, the vast importance of Net Neutrality, the roles that Title I and especially Title II of the Federal Communications Act played in equal online access, what new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has in store and what concerned citizens can do about the repeal of Net Neutrality.

Equal access to online information is once again under serious threat. John Oliver encourages internet commenters to voice their displeasure to the FCC by visiting www.gofccyourself.com.