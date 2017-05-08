Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

John Oliver Explains Why Net Neutrality Is Important to Anyone Who Wants Equal Access to Information

by at on

The hilariously outspoken John Oliver of Last Week Tonight explained in an understandable way, the vast importance of Net Neutrality, the roles that Title I and especially Title II of the Federal Communications Act played in equal online access, what new FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has in store and what concerned citizens can do about the repeal of Net Neutrality.

Equal access to online information is once again under serious threat. John Oliver encourages internet commenters to voice their displeasure to the FCC by visiting www.gofccyourself.com.

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.