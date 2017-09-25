Laughing Squid

John Cena’s Big-Hearted Bull Comes to Life in New Trailer For Ferdinand

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios released a new trailer for Ferdinand, the upcoming animated film directed by Carlos Saldanha and based on the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf. The trailer features John Cena, the voice of Ferdinand, talking about the journey that lies ahead for his giant big-hearted and misunderstood bull. Ferdinand is set to hit theaters on December 15th, 2017.

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

