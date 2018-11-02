Laughing Squid

An Adorable Compilation of Parents Telling Their Children That They Ate All of Their Halloween Candy

Host Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented an adorable compilation of the parents who participated in the Eighth Annual “Hey Jimmy Kimmel I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” challenge 2018. As in previous Halloweens, some of the children’s responses were absolutely priceless.

For the past seven years, we’ve asked parents to pretend they ate all their kids’ Halloween Candy and post video of it to YouTube. We got over a thousand videos, we went through all of them, and narrowed it down to the best of the best.



