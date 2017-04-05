Laughing Squid

Jimmy Fallon’s Barbershop Quartet Covers the Song ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix A Lot

Jimmy Fallon and his barbershop quartet, “The Ragtime Gals,” did a cover of Sir Mix A Lot‘s 1992 hit song “Baby Got Back” on The Tonight Show. Here is the original music video.

