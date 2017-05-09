Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon and Chris Stapleton Perform as ZZ Top in a Funny First Draft of ‘Legs’

For the “First Drafts of Rock” segment on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon along with guests Kevin Bacon and Chris Stapleton hilariously dressed up as the very distinctive-looking Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top to perform an amusing first draft rewrite of their classic megahit “Legs“.

I love @ChrisStapleton and tonight I get to play with him. Sort of…@FallonTonight — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 8, 2017

Later in the show, Bacon opened up about meeting Janis Joplin and the future of his band, The Bacon Brothers.