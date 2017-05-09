Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon and Chris Stapleton Perform as ZZ Top in a Funny First Draft of ‘Legs’

For the “First Drafts of Rock” segment on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon along with guests Kevin Bacon and Chris Stapleton hilariously dressed up as the very distinctive-looking Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top to perform an amusing first draft rewrite of their classic megahit “Legs“.
.@ZZTop (Jimmy, @kevinbacon, and @ChrisStapleton) performs the first draft of their classic song "Legs" https://t.co/WbQtamZatv pic.twitter.com/YuNft6jMdr
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) May 9, 2017
Later in the show, Bacon opened up about meeting Janis Joplin and the future of his band, The Bacon Brothers.