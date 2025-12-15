Toys Come to Life When No One Is Looking in the 1986 Jim Henson Special ‘The Christmas Toy’

In an magical clip from the 1986 Jim Henson special The Christmas Toy, a group of toys that are strewn all over a little girl’s room come to life on Christmas Eve when no one is around. While new toy is just around the corner, a little tiger named Rugby (played by Dave Goelz) is planning on remaining the girl’s favorite.

