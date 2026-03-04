Jim Cummings Shares Expert Voice Acting Advice

Legendary voice actor Jim Cummings, known for roles such as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Darkwing Duck, and the Tasmanian Devil, sat down at the Wired offices to share expert voice acting advice and commentary to those who reached out to him via social media. Cummings covered quite a number of subjects, demonstrated different characters, and even happily gave an impromptu voice to an illustrated character.

How does a voice actor create a new character? What are Jim’s favorite voices? How important is voice acting to the video game industry? How do you do an evil laugh? Why is it so much easier to get into character when you put on a faux accent? Answers to these questions and many more await on Voice Acting Support.