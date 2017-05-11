Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear Shares the Poignant Reason Why the Porsche 928 is Alright by Him

When asked why the Porsche 928 is alright by him, renowned motoring journalist Jeremy Clarkson of the BBC Two program Top Gear shared a very personal and poignant story about his dying father by way of explanation.

Back in 1994, I was living in London and I got a call one evening from my mum to say that my dad was desperately ill in the hospital in Sheffield and I needed to get there as quickly as possible. I’d just taken the chicken out of the oven. I thought well I’ll take that to my mom because won’t have eaten. I ran outside and I had a 928 on test that week. And when I arrived in Sheffield the chicken was still warm and my dad was still alive.