Why the Building Industry Can’t Be Automated In the Same Way Tesla Car Manufactures Cars

In February 2015, Because We Can co-founder Jeffrey McGrew, an architect and friend of Laughing Squid, gave a thought provoking talk entitled “Talking with Robots about Architecture” at The Interval at The Long Now about the realities of building industry automation with a Venn diagram noting the number of reasons why the industry cannot be automated like a Tesla manufacturing plant. He also discussed how and why the industry appears to be unable to keep up with ever evolving technology
