‘It’s Never Over’ – A Beautiful Documentary About the Tragically Short Yet Inspired Life of Musician Jeff Buckley

It’s Never Over is a beautiful documentary by filmmaker Amy Berg that pays tribute to the tragically short yet highly inspired life of the incredibly talented musician Jeff Buckley, who was a rising star. His critically acclaimed debut 1994 album Grace was finished and he was working on his second album when he died of an accidental drowning in 1997 at the young age of 30.

IT’S NEVER OVER: JEFF BUCKLEY, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg …covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the ’90s music world reeling when he died suddenly, at age 30, after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album “Grace.

The film title comes from Buckley’s song “Lover You Should Have Come Over” and the documentary uses footage and interviews of Buckley intertwined with interviews with those people who were closest to him, particularly his mother.

Told through never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and intimate accounts from his mother Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, Jeff’s former bandmates, including Michael Tighe and Parker Kindred, and luminaries like Ben Harper and Aimee Mann.

The documentary premieres in theaters on August 8, 2025.

Director Amy Berg Talks About Making the Documentary