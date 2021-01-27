The Evolution of Jason Sudeikis’ Character ‘Ted Lasso’

Before Ted Lasso had his own show on Apple TV+, the affable character developed by Jason Sudeikis was first introduced as a way to promote the British Premier League on NBC Sports in a series of promos created by The Brooklyn Brothers.

In the first clip from 2013, Lasso is a gum-chewing, American football coach who finds himself across the ocean in Tottenham and out of his depth coaching a different form of football that’s known in the States as soccer.

Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has just arrived in England to coach Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and he’s realizing it’s football… Just not as you know it.

After Lasso’s career ended with Tottenham in 2014, he landed a gig as a sportscaster, albeit not a very successful one.

After being fired by Tottenham Hotspur, Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is back in the US-of-A, looking to make the most of his Premier League experience.

Here’s the trailer for the series featuring a fully developed Lasso.