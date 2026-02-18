‘Jane Austen’s Period Drama’ — A Hilarious Parody About a Woman’s Biology in 19th Century England

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama” is a hilariously punny parody of Jane Austen’s distinctive writing style from the 19th century that revolves around love and a woman’s biology. This short film, written by Julia Aks and Steven Pinder, features Aks as the cleverly named “Miss Estrogenia Talbot”, who is eager to accept a marriage proposal from the dashing Mr. Dickley, but Miss Talbot’s menstruation causes Mr. Dickley great confusion about her health.

England, 1813. In the middle of a long-awaited marriage proposal, Miss Estrogenia Talbot gets her period. Her suitor, the dashing Mr. Dickley, mistakes the blood for an injury, and it soon becomes clear that his very expensive education has most certainly missed a spot.

The Film’s Theme Song

