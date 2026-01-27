James Corden Reads a Hilarious Letter to Coca-Cola From a Customer Who Really Didn’t Like New Coke

The great James Corden read a 1985 letter to Coca-Cola from a very concerned customer who really didn’t like the anything about New Coke.

In 1985, Coca-Cola did the unthinkable and changed the recipe of their flagship product, replacing it with “New Coke.” To say it went badly would be an understatement. The following letter of complaint is one of thousands to soon reach headquarters. Within three months, the old recipe had been reintroduced.

Corden dramatically portrayed the frustration in the letter, humorously sharing that the only vice the customer had left was Coke.

Monkeying with the recipe for Coke is like diddling with the US Constitution.Many of us aren’t interested in caffeine-free, NutraSweet, diet slop, fancy gimmicks, or new formulas. After all these years, the original Coke practically runs through our veins. …I do not drink alcoholic beverages. I don’t smoke. I don’t take drugs. My only vice has been Coke.

This performance took place at a Letters Live event in London.

James Corden joined us to read this letter at Letters Live in association with Cunard at London’s Southbank Centre.