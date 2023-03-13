Jackson Galaxy Explains Seemingly Weird Cat Behavior

Jackson Galaxy, the renowned “Cat Daddy”, explained funny yet seemingly weird feline behaviors that The Dodo presented to him through different videos. These videos included cats who used teamwork to get something done, a cat who would not let dogs pass, an adorable kleptomaniac cat, and a cat who presented trophies to another cat. In all cases, Jackson attributed the behavior to cats having fun.

I’m Jackson Galaxy. Today we’re going to take a look at some weird crazy cat videos and I will give my weird and crazy thoughts on what I think is going on.