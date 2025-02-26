Jackson Browne Plays ‘The Waiting’ For the Tom Petty 70th Birthday Bash Livestream in 2020
During the Tom Petty 70th Birthday Bash livestream in 2020, the inimitable Jackson Browne performed “The Waiting”, the widely popular 1981 hit by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Since this was during COVID, Browne played the song from his home studio and the great Kevin Smith recorded the performance.
Jackson Browne performs “The Waiting” by Tom Petty live from home on the Tom Petty Birthday Bash livestream in October 2020. Filmed, recorded and mixed by Kevin Smith