A Cappella Group Performs a Hanukkah Themed Version of the Jackson 5 Song ‘One More Chance’

The Jewish A Cappella group Y-Studs amusingly performed a song that retold the history of Hanukkah in the style of the classic Jackson 5 song “One More Chance” while dressed in their finest 1970s garb. With this cover, the band wanted to acknowledge the influence and importance the Jackson 5 brought to music.

This year, we’re fusing the soulful sounds of Motown with the timeless story of Chanukah. Just like the Maccabees brought light to the darkness, the Jackson 5 brought joy and energy to music – and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

via Miss Cellania